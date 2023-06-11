UrduPoint.com

Upstart Crow Wins Al Wathba Stallions In London

Upstart Crow wins Al Wathba Stallions in London

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2023) LONDON, 11th June, 2023 (WAM) – Upstart Crow, owned by James Owen and ridden by Miss Teagan Padgett, won the Al Wathba Stallions race staged in Bath Racecourse in London as part of s part of the 15th edition of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Horse Flat Racing Festival.

Featuring a €4,000 prize, the main card race featured a field of 10 horses, all of which are above four years of age and competed over a distance of 1600 metres.

The Al Wathba Stallions event is being held in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, to support horse owners and breeders across the world and encourage them to take care of Arabian horses.

