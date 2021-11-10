Uptown Tower proceeding at pace: DMCC

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2021) DMCC – the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – has announced that the construction of its iconic Uptown Tower is proceeding at pace, the 340m high tower currently standing at 260m with 68 floors completed.

Significant progress has been made throughout 2021, with over 12 million man-hours completed without lost time due to injury in the construction of the first supertall tower in the Uptown Dubai District. Façade work has reached level 45, with an overall total of 8,500 panels to be installed once completed. Additionally, mechanical, electrical and plumbing works are in progress, while empower chilled water have been connected and DEWA transformers have been installed.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: "We are proud to be the driving force behind Uptown Dubai, which is set to become one of the most exceptional urban districts in the Emirate. As the already iconic Uptown Tower inches closer towards completion, its status as the first super-tall tower in the district will only be matched by its value as a destination for businesses and residents who will benefit from its premium commercial, residential and leisure facilities."

Guided by a smart and sustainable construction strategy, Uptown Tower is set to be a LEED Gold certified building and will be home to a state-of-the-art DMCC Headquarters.

Designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, this architecture marvel replicates the brilliance of diamonds through its faceted glass façade that illuminates the interior spaces with natural light while filtering out harsh glare.

Paul Ashton, Executive Director – Property, DMCC, added: "As we continue to develop new premium business hubs, retail experiences as well as residential and lifestyle destinations within the free zone, our focus remains on catering to the evolving needs of our members, residents and visitors. The Uptown Dubai district is set to become one of the most dynamic and sought-after mixed-use communities in the emirate, setting the benchmark for urban destinations worldwide. With the commencement of office space preleasing, Uptown Tower is seeing strong interest from prospective businesses looking to grow their operations in the region as well as from individuals wanting to take advantage of its unique location and wide range of unparalleled onsite amenities."

The 340m tall Uptown Tower features 188 luxury hotel rooms and suites, exclusive restaurants, extensive conference facilities, Grade A offices and 229 uniquely designed branded residences. Additionally, it will sit at the heart of the Uptown Dubai District – which is a 24-hour neighbourhood brimming with world-class dining, unique high-end retail outlets, a central entertainment plaza and some of the most renowned hotels and leading businesses from around the world.