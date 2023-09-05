Open Menu

Uptown Tower To Welcome 31 Businesses, DMCC Announces

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2023 | 05:15 PM



DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2023) DMCC – the world’s flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – has welcomed the first wave of commercial office tenants into its much-anticipated Uptown Tower.

During a press conference today, the Centre announced that this step coincides with its efforts to accommodate the high levels of FDI that Dubai continues to attract.

A total of 31 businesses will occupy Uptown Tower’s 22 floors of Grade A commercial office space, equal to 495,000 square feet.

Multinational giants and leading organisations, namely Invisalign and Wellbred, are among the first set of tenants to move into the premium office space, with others including the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) and Hikvision set to move in during the third quarter of the year. Uptown Tower also welcomed a wide range of retail and F&B outlets including allday and Jones the Grocer.

Uptown Tower is the first tower to be built within DMCC’s Uptown Dubai district, which will comprise of seven mid-rise towers alongside two iconic supertall towers, including Uptown Tower. Once complete, it will redefine mixed-use developments in the region, boasting diverse retail and F&B offerings, luxury hotels, experiential living and a sustainable community.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said, “The resounding success in attracting such influential entities reflects the significant international draw that Uptown Tower possesses and the value that DMCC adds to global businesses. Kicking off the handover process to our newest tenants is a milestone moment that marks an emphatic start to the Uptown Dubai journey.

"Now home to over 23,000 member companies, DMCC’s business district is the location of choice for global companies looking to expand into some of the world’s fastest-growing markets,” he added.

Uptown Tower adds to the overall capacity of DMCC’s business district as it continues to welcome record numbers of new businesses from markets across the globe. Following the best year on record in 2022, in which DMCC added 3,049 new members to its district, it also saw a strong H1 2023 performance, welcoming 1,456 new businesses to Dubai.

Global businesses within the commodities sector joined the DMCC ecosystem through Uptown Tower which reaffirms Dubai’s role as a major hub for global commodities trade, particularly for diamonds, hydrocarbons, and metals, as well as DMCC’s role in facilitating commodity trade flows.

