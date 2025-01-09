Open Menu

Urgent Upskilling Needed To Cater 78 Million New Jobs: World Economic Forum

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2025 | 02:15 AM

Urgent upskilling needed to cater 78 million new jobs: World Economic Forum

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2025) The World Economic Forum (WEF) said that job disruption will equate to 22 percent of the jobs by 2030.

In a report released on Tuesday titled 'Future of Jobs Report 2025' WEF said tht 170 million new jobs will be created and 92 million jobs will be displaced resulting in a net increase of 78 million jobs by 2030.

Based on data from over 1000 companies, the report finds that skill gap is the most significant hurdle for business transformation in these companies. Nearly 40 per cent of skills required for the jobs need to change and 63 per cent of the employers says they are facing proper skill set as the key barrier.

The report said out of every 100 workers from the global workforce, 59 are projected to require reskilling or upskilling by 2030, but out of this 11 are unlikely to receive it which suggests that over 120 million workers are at medium-term risk of redundancy.

The report analysed that technology skills in Artificial intelligence (AI), big data and cybersecurity are expected to see rapid growth in demand, but human skills, such as creative thinking, resilience, flexibility and agility, will remain critical. Persons having a combination of both skill types will be increasingly crucial in a fast-shifting job market.

Related Topics

World Technology Business Job Market From Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Urgent upskilling needed to cater 78 million new j ..

Urgent upskilling needed to cater 78 million new jobs: World Economic Forum

5 minutes ago
 EU could lift some Syria sanctions quickly: France

EU could lift some Syria sanctions quickly: France

5 minutes ago
 Five consortiums advance to final stage of Dubai S ..

Five consortiums advance to final stage of Dubai Self-Driving Challenge

1 hour ago
 Poor visibility warning

Poor visibility warning

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality promotes Sustainable G ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality promotes Sustainable Green Building Concept

1 hour ago
 Sharjah's ACRES Real Estate Exhibition launches on ..

Sharjah's ACRES Real Estate Exhibition launches on January 22

2 hours ago
Coaster bus crash claims 2 lives, leaves 18 studen ..

Coaster bus crash claims 2 lives, leaves 18 students injured in Shorkot

2 hours ago
 Dani Olmo cleared to play for Barcelona by Spanish ..

Dani Olmo cleared to play for Barcelona by Spanish sports council

2 hours ago
 JAAC to be shaped into an indigenous political par ..

JAAC to be shaped into an indigenous political party before coming AJK's LB elec ..

2 hours ago
 Nicaragua closes Save the Children in new clampdow ..

Nicaragua closes Save the Children in new clampdown on NGOs

2 hours ago
 In Brazil, an Amazon reforestation project seeks t ..

In Brazil, an Amazon reforestation project seeks to redeem carbon markets

2 hours ago
 Deschamps to step down as France coach after 2026 ..

Deschamps to step down as France coach after 2026 World Cup: team source

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East