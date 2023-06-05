Uruguay, South Korea reach Under-20 World Cup semifinal

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jun, 2023) Uruguay and South Korea advanced to the semifinals of the Under-20 World Cup on Sunday.

The South Americans beat the United States 2-0 in Santiago del Estero, dominating the match from start to finish. The Asian team, runner-up in the last U-20 World Cup in 2019 to Ukraine, secured its spot with a 1-0 victory against Nigeria thanks to a goal in extra-time.

Uruguay will take on Israel on Thursday, the same day South Korea will face Italy for a place in the final.

South Korea scored the only goal of their match in the fifth minute of extra-time. The header by Seok-Hyun Choi was one of the few chances either team had during the encounter.

Uruguay opened the scoring in the 21st minute after a counter-attack put Anderson Duarte in front of an empty goal. The Uruguayans doubled their lead in the 56th minute through an own goal by Joshua Wynder.