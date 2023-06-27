Open Menu

US Allocates $42 Billion To Make Internet Access Universal By 2030

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2023 | 11:00 AM

US allocates $42 billion to make internet access universal by 2030

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2023) The White House on Monday divvied up US$42 billion among the nation's 50 states and U.S. territories to make access to high-speed broadband universal by 2030, as it launched a new publicity campaign for President Joe Biden's economic policies.

According to Reuters, the funding under the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program was authorised by the US$1 trillion 2021 infrastructure law Biden championed. The spending will be based on a newly released Federal Communications Commission coverage map that details gaps in access.

Texas and California - the two most populous U.S. states - top the funding list at US$3.1 billion and US$1.9 billion, respectively. But other, less populous states like Virginia, Alabama and Louisiana cracked the top 10 list for funding due to lack of broadband access.

These states have large rural areas with less internet connectivity than their major cities.

"It's the biggest investment in high-speed internet ever. Because for today's economy to work for everyone, internet access is just as important as electricity, or water, or other basic services," Reuters quoted Biden as saying in a White House address on Monday.

The awards range from US$27 million to U.S. territories like U.S. Virgin Islands to over US$3.3 billion for Texas, with every state receiving a minimum of US$107 million.

The announcement kicks off the second leg of Biden's tour highlighting how legislation passed when his Democratic Party controlled Congress will affect average Americans, as his 2024 re-election bid gears up.

Related Topics

Internet Electricity Water White House Virginia Congress From Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

UNODC World Drug Report 2023 warns of converging c ..

UNODC World Drug Report 2023 warns of converging crises as illicit drug markets ..

60 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 US Would Seek Prigozhin Extradition If Appears in ..

US Would Seek Prigozhin Extradition If Appears in Country Where US Has Treaty - ..

11 hours ago
 Putin to Make Statement From Kremlin on Monday Eve ..

Putin to Make Statement From Kremlin on Monday Evening - Reports

11 hours ago
 US Wants to See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dep ..

US Wants to See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dept.

11 hours ago
US Had Good Contact With Russia Over Weekend, Expe ..

US Had Good Contact With Russia Over Weekend, Expects It to Continue - White Hou ..

11 hours ago
 Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne ahead of Wimble ..

Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne ahead of Wimbledon defence

11 hours ago
 Control Room launched to serve pilgrims through AI ..

Control Room launched to serve pilgrims through AI

12 hours ago
 Rice, cotton crops badly hit by water scarcity: Ja ..

Rice, cotton crops badly hit by water scarcity: Jam Khan Shoro

12 hours ago
 Police arrest 3 suspects in Hyerabad

Police arrest 3 suspects in Hyerabad

12 hours ago
 80,973 pilgrims offered medical care in Makkah, Ma ..

80,973 pilgrims offered medical care in Makkah, Madinah

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East