US Ambassador Visits Al Dhafra Festival

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 07:15 PM

US Ambassador visits Al Dhafra Festival

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2020) ABU DHABI, 20th November 2020 (WAM) - US Ambassador to the UAE John Rakolta Jr. today visited the 14th Al Dhafra Festival, taking place in Medinat Zayed, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The US Ambassador who was accompanied by his wife, toured the festival and expressed admiration at the Festival's activities held as part of the event.

The festival features traditional contests, races and events celebrating Emirati heritage.

