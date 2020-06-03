UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Announces 1,081 COVID-19 Related Deaths In 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 12:00 PM

US announces 1,081 COVID-19 related deaths in 24 hours

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2020) The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, killed another 1,081 people in the United States in the last 24 hours leading, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

That means 106,180 people have so far officially died from the virus out of 1,831,435 official cases, according to the Baltimore-based school.

The US has had by far the most COVID-19 cases and deaths of any country in the world.

Related Topics

World Died United States From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Brazil's COVID-19 Daily Rise in Fatal Cases Breaks ..

3 minutes ago

Uzma Khan withdraws case against Malik Riazâ€™s da ..

7 minutes ago

Australian universities warn of research "disaster ..

15 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Praises Donors Conference fo ..

29 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat and WHO Review Global Heal ..

29 minutes ago

S.Korea unveils biggest extra budget plan to tackl ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.