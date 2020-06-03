US announces 1,081 COVID-19 related deaths in 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2020) The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, killed another 1,081 people in the United States in the last 24 hours leading, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

That means 106,180 people have so far officially died from the virus out of 1,831,435 official cases, according to the Baltimore-based school.

The US has had by far the most COVID-19 cases and deaths of any country in the world.