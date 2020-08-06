UrduPoint.com
US Announces 1,262 COVID-19 Related Deaths In 24 Hours

US announces 1,262 COVID-19 related deaths in 24 hours

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2020) The coronavirus, COVID-19, killed another 1,262 people in the United States in the last 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The country also added 53,158 new cases of the virus, the Baltimore-based institution's tracker showed. The US has now recorded 4.82 million total cases, which have resulted in around 158,000 deaths, making it by far the worst-hit country in the world.

