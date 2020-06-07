US announces 749 COVID-19 related deaths in past 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic killed 749 people in the United States in the past 24 hours, according to figures released yesterday by Johns Hopkins University.

The latest deaths bring the total in the United States to 109,791, and there have been more than 1.9 million cases, according to a real-time tally maintained by the Baltimore-based university at 20:30 (00:30 GMT Sunday).