US announces 792 COVID-19 related deaths in 24 hours

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2020) The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, killed another 792 people in the United States in the last 24 hours leading, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

The world's largest economy is the hardest-hit country by the pandemic, with 121,176 dead out of more than 2.

34 million cases, according to the Baltimore-based school.

Many states have largely lifted lockdown measures, and New York - the country's epicenter for the pandemic - took a big step Monday by allowing non-essential businesses to reopen.