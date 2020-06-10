UrduPoint.com
US Announces 819 COVID-19 Related Deaths In Past 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 03:15 PM

US announces 819 COVID-19 related deaths in past 24 hours

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic killed 819 people in the United States in the past 24 hours, according to figures released yesterday by Johns Hopkins University.

There have been a total of 111,751 deaths in the country and 1,973,803 cases of infection, the Baltimore-based institution's real-time tracker reported at 20:30 (00:30 GMT Wednesday).

The United States is the country hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of both the number of fatalities and number of cases.

