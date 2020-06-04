UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Announces 919 COVID-19 Related Deaths In 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:15 PM

US announces 919 COVID-19 related deaths in 24 hours

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jun, 2020) The United States announced 919 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 107,099, according to the latest real-time tally Wednesday reported by Johns Hopkins University.

The country, hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities, has now confirmed nearly 1.85 million cases, the Baltimore-based school reported at 8:30 pm Wednesday (00:30 GMT Thursday).

Related Topics

United States Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

'Don't play with fire': Pakistan Army warns India

4 minutes ago

Govt has nothing to do with NAB arrests: says Cent ..

4 seconds ago

India reports 9,304 new cases with total at 216,91 ..

45 seconds ago

Three Police Officers Injured in Fight With Knife ..

46 seconds ago

Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Shaikh urges people ..

48 seconds ago

Malaysia's April exports fall 23.8 pct amid COVID- ..

50 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.