US announces 919 COVID-19 related deaths in 24 hours

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jun, 2020) The United States announced 919 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 107,099, according to the latest real-time tally Wednesday reported by Johns Hopkins University.

The country, hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities, has now confirmed nearly 1.85 million cases, the Baltimore-based school reported at 8:30 pm Wednesday (00:30 GMT Thursday).