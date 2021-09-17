UrduPoint.com

US Announces Pavilion Commissioner General For Expo 2020 Dubai

Fri 17th September 2021

US announces Pavilion Commissioner General for Expo 2020 Dubai

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2021) NEW YORK, 16th September 2021 (WAM) - The US Department of State has announced the appointment of Robert Clark as the United States Commissioner General at the next World’s Fair, Expo 2020 Dubai, opening October 1, 2021.

According to a statement issued by the State Department, Commissioner General Clark will serve as the Expo’s senior US government representative. In this role, he will lead a team showcasing American culture, values, and technology to a global audience.

Clark has a lengthy career in the private sector, serving as Founder and Executive Chairman of Clayco, a commercial real estate development, engineering, architecture, and construction company with interests in markets across North America.

In 2010, the US former President Barack Obama appointed Clark to the White House Preservation Committee. He has also served on numerous boards.

"The USA Pavilion is a platform to engage foreign audiences on American values and innovation; showcase U.S. cultural diversity; invite visitors to study, travel, and invest in the United States; and highlight American leadership on global issues like climate, space, food security, health, and innovation," the statement said.

