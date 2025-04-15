Open Menu

U.S. Annual Natural Gas Production From Eagle Ford To Grow To 7.0 Bcf/d In 2026: EIA

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2025 | 01:45 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) WASHINGTON, 15th April, 2025 (WAM) – U.S. annual natural gas production from the Eagle Ford region in southwest Texas will grow from 6.8 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in 2024 to 7.0 Bcf/d in 2026, according to the April Short-Term Energy Outlook of the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The increase in natural gas production comes as natural gas prices rise and demand for liquefied natural gas exports grows. Oil production in the Eagle Ford, on the other hand, has hovered around 1.

1 million barrels per day (b/d) since 2020, and we forecast it will remain about the same through 2026.

The Eagle Ford region contains many plays, the largest of which are the Eagle Ford play and the Austin Chalk play. The Eagle Ford play makes up 73% (5.5 Bcf/d) of the region’s natural gas production and 86% (1.0 million b/d) of the region’s oil production. Since 2020, natural gas production from the play has grown by 10% (0.5 Bcf/d) while oil production has declined by 4% (46,000 b/d).

