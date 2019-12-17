UrduPoint.com
US Army General Visits Wahat Al Karama

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 07:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2019) The General of the US Army James C. McConville visited on Tuesday Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark designed to commemorate the sacrifices and heroic deeds of UAE martyrs to defend their homeland and protect its achievements.

Upon his arrival, he was welcomed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

McConville attended the Guard of Honour ceremony, then laid a wreath at Martyrs' Monument, made up of 31 panels leaning on one another in a symbol of solidarity between the leadership, people and soldiers of the UAE.

The US Army General toured Wahat Al Karama and listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun about the different sections in Wahat Al Karama, which embody the bravery and heroism of UAE heroes, as well as the nation’s noble values. During the visit, he was accompanied by Major General Saleh Mohamed Saleh Mujren Al Amiri, Commander of the UAE Land Forces.

McConville ended the visit by writing a message in the visitor's log, expressing his utmost respect and appreciation for the brave martyrs of the UAE.

