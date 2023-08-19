US beats Greece on Day 2 of International Basketball Week in Abu Dhabi

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2023) The United States Men’s National Team secured a landmark win over Greece in their first appearance in the UAE last night. Infront of a sold-out crowd and Etihad Arena, day two of the inaugural International Basketball Week, featured a double-header which saw Mexico emerge victorious over Lebanon in the evening’s earlier game.

In the first game of the night, Mexico triumphed 88 – 70 over Lebanon with Joshua Ibarra leading Mexico with a team-high 20 points. Lebanon and Mexico join Egypt, Germany, Greece and the US in International Basketball Week, a series of exhibition games ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, which will take place in the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan from 25th August 25 to 10th September.

In the second game of the evening, Team US sealed a 108-86 win over Greece. Competing for the first time in the region, Team USA took an early 32-17 first quarter lead and never looked back. The US were led by the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards who scored a game-high 21 points. Greece was led by Nikos Rogkavopoulos and Panagiotis Kalaitzakis with 12 points apiece.

The game saw fans revel in the entertainment and atmosphere on offer as they chanted “GO TEAM USA” throughout.

Both the USA Basketball Showcase and International Basketball Week highlight the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi's (DCT Abu Dhabi) commitment to reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s positioning as a global sporting destination with a diverse Calendar of entertainment that appeals to a mass audience. The result of a multi-year partnership between DCT Abu Dhabi and the National Basketball Association (NBA), last year saw the inaugural NBA Abu Dhabi Games which will return later this year when the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on 5th and 7th October as part of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 Presented by ADQ. Both initiatives underpin the Emirate’s sports and entertainment strategy, and directly align with the capital’s international stance as an events innovator.

Tonight, sees Germany take on Greece with Team USA in action again, this time against Germany, on Sunday night.