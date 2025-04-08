US Business Delegation Visits Iraq To Sign Deals
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2025 | 08:00 PM
BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) The largest-ever US trade delegation has begun a two-day visit to Iraq to explore opportunities for boosting bilateral trade.
The US Embassy in Iraq announced that the delegation, led by Steve Lutes from the US Chamber of Commerce, comprises 101 members representing around 60 American companies operating in energy, technology and healthcare.
This marks the first US Department of Commerce-certified trade mission to Iraq and the largest ever by the Chamber to the country.
During the visit, which continues until 9th April, the delegation will meet senior Iraqi officials, engage with local companies and sign a number of agreements.
Daniel Rubinstein, Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy in Baghdad, said the focus of the visit is to strengthen commercial partnerships.
The US Chamber of Commerce will also sign a memorandum of understanding with the Federation of Iraqi Chambers of Commerce to enhance ties between the American and Iraqi private sectors.
US business delegation visits Iraq to sign deals
