Open Menu

US, Canada, Mexico Discuss Joint Efforts In Countering Threats To 2026 FIFA World Cup

Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2025 | 02:15 AM

US, Canada, Mexico discuss joint efforts in countering threats to 2026 FIFA World Cup

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2025) In preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the governments of Canada, Mexico, and the United States of America convened the first High-Level Trilateral Coordination Meeting to address and mitigate threats posed by Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), commonly known as drones.

The historic event, which will be co-hosted by the three North American nations, is being viewed as an opportunity to not only showcase the region's unity but also to strengthen their regional partnership. High-level representatives from each country, including Mexico's Secretary of Foreign Affairs and the Executive Director of the White House Taskforce for the FIFA World Cup, were in attendance.

They affirmed in a joint statement their determination to collaborate to share best practices and discuss joint efforts in countering UAS threats. A key part of this initiative was an Industry Roundtable featuring leading companies from all three countries, which aimed to identify policy and technology gaps and explore innovative solutions.

This trilateral coordination meeting is the first in a series of events planned to ensure the safety of the 2026 World Cup. The participating nations have committed to close coordination, information sharing, and joint planning to ensure the event is a celebration of sport and a testament to their shared values and strong partnership.

Related Topics

World Technology Canada White House FIFA United States Mexico Event All From Industry Share Best Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2025

54 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2025

2 hours ago
 UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza

UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza

9 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aq ..

UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aqsa Courtyard; warns against es ..

9 hours ago
 Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Mar ..

Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the n ..

11 hours ago
 Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Ka ..

Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt

11 hours ago
Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes

Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes

11 hours ago
 Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNS ..

Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNSC President on India's rights ..

11 hours ago
 2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM

2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM

11 hours ago
 IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant ..

IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant boat tragedy off Yemen

11 hours ago
 DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25

DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25

11 hours ago
 Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in K ..

Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East