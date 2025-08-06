- Home
- Middle East
- US, Canada, Mexico discuss joint efforts in countering threats to 2026 FIFA World Cup
US, Canada, Mexico Discuss Joint Efforts In Countering Threats To 2026 FIFA World Cup
Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2025 | 02:15 AM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2025) In preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the governments of Canada, Mexico, and the United States of America convened the first High-Level Trilateral Coordination Meeting to address and mitigate threats posed by Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), commonly known as drones.
The historic event, which will be co-hosted by the three North American nations, is being viewed as an opportunity to not only showcase the region's unity but also to strengthen their regional partnership. High-level representatives from each country, including Mexico's Secretary of Foreign Affairs and the Executive Director of the White House Taskforce for the FIFA World Cup, were in attendance.
They affirmed in a joint statement their determination to collaborate to share best practices and discuss joint efforts in countering UAS threats. A key part of this initiative was an Industry Roundtable featuring leading companies from all three countries, which aimed to identify policy and technology gaps and explore innovative solutions.
This trilateral coordination meeting is the first in a series of events planned to ensure the safety of the 2026 World Cup. The participating nations have committed to close coordination, information sharing, and joint planning to ensure the event is a celebration of sport and a testament to their shared values and strong partnership.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2025
UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza
UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aqsa Courtyard; warns against es ..
Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the n ..
Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt
Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes
Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNSC President on India's rights ..
2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM
IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant boat tragedy off Yemen
DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25
Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu
More Stories From Middle East
-
Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers worst coral decline on record4 minutes ago
-
OpenAI launches two new AI models that can be customised4 minutes ago
-
US, Canada, Mexico discuss joint efforts in countering threats to 2026 FIFA World Cup8 hours ago
-
UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza9 hours ago
-
UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aqsa Courtyard; warns against escalation9 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes11 hours ago
-
2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM11 hours ago
-
Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site achieves new record with two launches in five days11 hours ago
-
IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant boat tragedy off Yemen11 hours ago
-
DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/2511 hours ago
-
AD Ports Group opens Islamabad office, expanding its strategic presence in Pakistan13 hours ago
-
UAE conducts 63rd airdrop of aid as part of ‘Birds of Goodness' operation, delivers 32 food trucks ..14 hours ago