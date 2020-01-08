UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Companies Operating In UAE Increased By 6% In 2 Years

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 05:30 PM

US companies operating in UAE increased by 6% in 2 years

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2020) The number US companies' foreign branches operating in the UAE grew by around six percent from 2016 to 2018, reflecting the Emirates' leading position as a centre of regional trade and economic activities.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Economy, this number grew from 270 branches in 2016 to 286 by the end of 2018.

In 2018, the UAE Cabinet issued a new Foreign Direct Investment Law in a bid to enhance and develop the country's business investment environment, allowing 100 percent foreign ownership by global investors in designated sectors within the UAE.

The Ministry of Economy also established an Foreign Direct Investment, FDI, Unit, with a mandate to propose and implement FDI policies that facilitate investment.

UNCTAD's 2019 World Investment Report revealed a slight increase in FDI inflows to US$10.385 billion in 2018 (some 12 percent of gross fixed capital formation) compared to 2017 figures ($10.354 billion). FDI stocks for the country reached $140.319 billion in 2018, representing 33 percent of the UAE's gross domestic product, according to UNCTAD.

The report considered the UAE among the top 10 most important sources of FDI for the 2019 to 2021 period.

Related Topics

World Business UAE Stocks 2017 2016 2018 2019 From Cabinet Top Billion

Recent Stories

Haris Rauf becomes first Pakistani bowler to bag h ..

25 minutes ago

UVAS organises awareness seminar on Paradoxical Ag ..

30 minutes ago

NATO withdraws forces from Iraq amid US-Iran tensi ..

44 minutes ago

Creek Customs and DeiraWharfage Centers dealt with ..

47 minutes ago

‘Seven Lines’ announced as UAE Nation Brand

1 hour ago

US announces to withdraw its forces from Kuwait

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.