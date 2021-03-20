UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Condemns Houthi Attack On Riyadh Oil Refinery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 01:45 PM

US condemns Houthi attack on Riyadh oil refinery

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2021) The United States has condemned Friday's attack on an oil refinery in Riyadh.

Deputy Spokesperson for US Department of State, Jalina Porter in a statement expressed her country's concern about the recurrence of these attacks.

Porter said, "The attack on Riyadh oil refinery is an attempt by Houthis to impede the global energy supply by targeting the infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

She also noted that Houthis’ ongoing attacks demonstrate their absolute indifference to the safety of civilians, whether residents or workers near the sites, calling on all parties to participate in negotiations aimed at achieving a peaceful solution to the conflict in Yemen.

Related Topics

Attack Yemen Riyadh Oil United States Saudi Arabia All

Recent Stories

The so-called democracy has disappointed the natio ..

1 minute ago

Hasan Ali is required another negative COVID-19 te ..

7 minutes ago

Ayeza Khan loves her new character of "Meenu"

25 minutes ago

12 shops sealed, 11 buses impounded over violation ..

17 minutes ago

Bus crash kills 14 in Sri Lanka

17 minutes ago

Russia Registers 9,632 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 H ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.