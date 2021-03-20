US condemns Houthi attack on Riyadh oil refinery

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2021) The United States has condemned Friday's attack on an oil refinery in Riyadh.

Deputy Spokesperson for US Department of State, Jalina Porter in a statement expressed her country's concern about the recurrence of these attacks.

Porter said, "The attack on Riyadh oil refinery is an attempt by Houthis to impede the global energy supply by targeting the infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

She also noted that Houthis’ ongoing attacks demonstrate their absolute indifference to the safety of civilians, whether residents or workers near the sites, calling on all parties to participate in negotiations aimed at achieving a peaceful solution to the conflict in Yemen.