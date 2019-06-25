US condemns Houthi terrorist attack on Abha Airport

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned Monday the Abha airport attack in Saudi Arabia, saying "these Iranian-backed attacks are unacceptable."

The US top diplomat in a statement called on the "the Iran-backed Houthis to end these reckless and provocative attacks on behalf of the Iranian regime," saying "the Houthis should engage constructively in the UN-led political process to end the conflict and adhere to the commitments they made in Sweden.

"Some want to portray the Yemen conflict as an isolated civil war, without a clear aggressor.

It is neither. It is spreading conflict and humanitarian disaster that was conceived of and perpetuated by the Islamic Republic of Iran," he added.

He noted that the Iranian regime "has spent years funneling cash, weapons, and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps support to the Houthis. With every attack conducted by an Iranian proxy, the regime tacks another day onto its forty-year track record of spreading death and chaos in the region, and beyond."