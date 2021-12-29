UrduPoint.com

US Condemns Houthis' Continued Attacks On Saudi Arabia

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 10:45 AM

US condemns Houthis&#039; continued attacks on Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2021) The United States has condemned the Houthis' continuous attacks on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, stressing that the group is a threat to its allies.

US State Department Spokesman Ned price at a virtual press conference said the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was able to eliminate about 90% of Houthi attacks, and "our goal is to see that this number rise to 100%", indicating that the US policy targeted some Houthi leaders through penalties and accountability, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

He added that there have been more than 375 cross-border attacks since the beginning of the year and that his country will continue to work with its partners in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to stand against Houthi attacks, and will hold them responsible for their abhorrent actions.

Related Topics

Saudi Price United States Saudi Arabia

Recent Stories

UAE Press: With strict safety measures, Expo enjoy ..

UAE Press: With strict safety measures, Expo enjoys unprecedented numbers

49 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 29th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 29th December 2021

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Spain&#039;s PM review advancin ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Spain&#039;s PM review advancing cooperation

10 hours ago
 Attorney General discusses advancing judicial coop ..

Attorney General discusses advancing judicial cooperation with Kazakhstan

10 hours ago
 Record 21,600 COVID-19 Cases Detected in Greece Pe ..

Record 21,600 COVID-19 Cases Detected in Greece Per Day

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.