US Condemns Houthis' Continued Attacks On Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2021) The United States has condemned the Houthis' continuous attacks on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, stressing that the group is a threat to its allies.

US State Department Spokesman Ned price at a virtual press conference said the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was able to eliminate about 90% of Houthi attacks, and "our goal is to see that this number rise to 100%", indicating that the US policy targeted some Houthi leaders through penalties and accountability, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

He added that there have been more than 375 cross-border attacks since the beginning of the year and that his country will continue to work with its partners in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to stand against Houthi attacks, and will hold them responsible for their abhorrent actions.