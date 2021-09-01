US condemns recent Houthi attack against Saudi Arabia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2021) The United States has strongly condemned the recent Houthi attack against Saudi Arabia that struck the civilian airport in Abha, wounding eight civilians and damaging a commercial airliner.

In a statement today, the US Department of State said that since the beginning of the year, Saudi Arabia has endured more than 240 attacks from the Houthis, who have endangered the Saudi people alongside more than 70,000 U.S. citizens residing in Saudi Arabia.

"The Houthis have also intensified their attacks inside of Yemen in recent weeks, particularly their offensive on Marib. This costly, stalemated offensive is exacerbating Yemen’s humanitarian crisis. The Houthi attacks are perpetuating the conflict, prolonging the suffering of the Yemeni people, and jeopardizing peace efforts at a critical moment," said the statement.

"We again call on the Houthis to uphold a ceasefire and engage in negotiations under UN auspices."