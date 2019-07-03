US condemns terrorist attack on Abha International Airport

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2019) The United States today strongly condemned the Iran-backed terrorist Houthi militia attack on Abha International Airport.

"These attacks threaten the lives of many and lead to the injury of innocent civilians," State Department said in a statement, according to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

The statement called for an immediate end to these violent acts, declaring that the United States stands firmly with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in defending its borders against these persistent threats by the Houthis, who rely on Iranian weapons and technology to carry out such Attacks.