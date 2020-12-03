US congratulates UAE on National Day

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Dec, 2020) United States congratulated the United Arab Emirates on its 49th National Day, saying the bilateral partnership has grown stronger and more dynamic.

In a message of congratulations, Michael Pompeo, US Secretary of State, said:'' On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I congratulate the government and people of the United Arab Emirates on the 49th anniversary of your founding.'' ''The partnership of the United States and the United Arab Emirates has grown stronger and more dynamic over the decades.

As your country hosts Expo 2020 Dubai and fulfills the promise of the historic signing of the Abraham Accords, we celebrate our work together in promoting peace and security, investing in trade and innovation, and developing human capital through educational opportunities and exchange.,'' he added.

''As you celebrate your national day, I wish the Emirati people a peaceful and safe year to come,'' he said in conclusion..