US Consul General in Dubai visits Dubai Silicon Oasis

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2021) DUBAI,13th March, 2021 (WAM) – Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA), the regulatory body of Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), the integrated free zone technology park, recently welcomed the United States Consul General to Dubai, touring DSOA’s innovation centers for space, digital transformation, entrepreneurship, and technology, as well as the academic and technical centers of excellence.

Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Vice Chairman and CEO of DSOA, met with Philip Frayne, Consul General of the United States of America in Dubai at the DSOA headquarters, and then escorted him to some of the key facilities on premises, such as the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre’s UAE Lunar Mission Incubator, Dubai Digital Park, and Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec).

In addition, the Consul General visited the HP Innovation Center at DSO and the new campus for Rochester Institute of Technology – Dubai (RIT-Dubai), which the first phase of its construction was recently completed at an approximate investment of AED200 million.

Speaking on the visit to DSO and his tour of the facilities, Philip Frayne said: "I’m delighted to witness first-hand the commendable efforts of Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority in developing innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as supporting research and development by facilitating collaboration between academic and research institutions and global technology giants."

He added: "US-UAE cooperation expands across verticals, given the UAE’s unique infrastructure on a regional and international scale, attracting entrepreneurs and startups from various tech-focused industries."

For his part, Dr Mohammed Al Zarooni emphasized that investing in the development of a robust infrastructure for technology sectors goes hand-in-hand with building up the unique technical skillset academically.

Together they accelerate digital transformation and provide new opportunities in the digital economy sectors and techpreneurship. They also enhance Dubai’s, and the wider UAE’s, competitiveness in attracting international tech firms, and boost the existing exceptional cooperation between DSOA and American technology companies.

Dr Al Zarooni said: "Having advanced academic institutions alongside international technology companies within Dubai Silicon Oasis is testament to its role as an integrated free zone technology park, contributing to the realization of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai a model for the smart cities of the future."

He noted that the US Consul General’s visit speaks volumes of the opportunities that DSOA presents as a dynamic integrated ecosystem that enables technology innovators and entrepreneurs and digital professionals and grows rising young talent in employing solutions for a knowledge- and innovation-based economy.

Dr Yousef Al Assaf, President of RIT-Dubai, welcomed the US Consul General’s visit to the institute’s new campus that will include academic and advance laboratory facilities across a total area of 30,000 square meters, accommodating up to 2,000 students. He highlighted that RIT-Dubai grants its degrees across various specialties, including technology, innovation, engineering, advanced sciences, directly from the US, graduating talented youth that are capable of pioneering the UAE to new heights.

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority implemented smart city solutions across the DSO premises, in line with its Smart City Strategy, making it a preferred destination for technology-focused companies.