U.S. Consulate General Delegation Visits Fujairah Fine Arts Academy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

U.S. Consulate General delegation visits Fujairah Fine Arts Academy

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2021) A delegation from the U.S. Consulate General visited the Fujairah Fine Arts Academy and explored its academic sections comprising visual arts, ballet and music.

The delegation was led by Yasmeen Hibrawi, Social and Media Affairs Officer, accompanied by Hala Hashim, Cultural Affairs Specialist.

The visiting delegation commended the academy’s efforts to promote art education and offer the latest teaching methods related to music and various forms of arts to its students.

Ali Obaid Al Hafiti, Director-General of the Academy, briefed the delegation about the academy and its various specialisations, as well as its achievements.

More Stories From Middle East

