U.S. coronavirus cases surpass eight million as infections spike nationwide

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2020) U.S. cases of the novel coronavirus crossed 8 million, rising by 1 million in less than a month, as another surge in cases hits the nation at the onset of cooler weather.

The United States reported 60,000 new infections on Wednesday, the highest since Aug.

14, with rising cases in every region, especially the Midwest.

According to a Reuters analysis, since the pandemic started, over 217,000 people have died in the United States.