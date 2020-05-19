UrduPoint.com
US Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 90,000

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 12:45 PM

US coronavirus death toll surpasses 90,000

LOS ANGELES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2020) The US death toll from COVID-19 climbed over 90,000 on Monday as more states and cities announced plans to slowly reopen their economies and test their residents, reported the Deutsche Presse-Agentur, DPA.

The number of confirmed cases nationwide neared 1.5 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, which has been tracking infections and deaths. Experts have cautioned that cases and death tolls likely undercount the real cost of the coronavirus outbreak.

Despite the rising death toll, the nation's hardest hit city, New York, saw a decline in its daily rate of new hospitalisations for patients suspected of having the novel coronavirus to 48, down from 77 the day before, Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news briefing Monday, according to DPA.

De Blasio called the drop a wonderful sign that the virus is easing its grip on the city of 8.6 million, but he cautioned that the city won't be ready to start relaxing some social distancing restrictions until the first half of June at the earliest.

He has said non-essential workers will be urged to work from home for the foreseeable future and that he hopes students can return to classrooms at the start of the new academic year in September.

The last thing he wants to do, he said, is to act too early and create a false sense of security, only to spark a new wave of infections as people return to their usual social habits, the agency added.

