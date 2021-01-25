US COVID-19 infections surpass 25 million

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2021) The number of coronavirus cases in the United States crossed 25 million on Sunday, a Reuters tally showed, as states accelerate their vaccine distribution and more infectious strains are found globally.

States including North Dakota and West Virginia have injected more than 83 percent of their allocated doses into residents' arms, according to data from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention released on Sunday.

Virginia administered the fewest doses, with 42 percent of the vaccines received.

The United States has administered at least 21.8 million doses of COVID vaccines, to about 6 percent of its population.

The two vaccines currently approved also require a second dose.

Alaska leads the vaccine administration tally, with about 13 percent of its population vaccinated, followed by West Virginia, with 11 percent.

The number of new infections is slowing after a surge following Thanksgiving and year-end holidays, with about 25 percent of the total US COVID-19 cases recorded in the past 30 days.

US deaths have also soared this year as more than 70,000 people have lost their lives in the last 25 days, taking the toll to more than 417,000 and predicted to surpass 500,000 by February.