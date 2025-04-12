U.S. Crude Oil Exports Reached New Record In 2024: EIA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2025 | 05:01 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2025) WASHINGTON, 12th April, 2025 (WAM) – U.S. crude oil exports in 2024 surpassed the previous record set in 2023, exceeding an annual average of 4.1 million barrels per day (b/d). Despite this new record, crude oil export year-over-year growth slowed to 1% in 2024, compared with 14% in 2023 and 21% in 2022, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).
Crude oil production in the U.S. Lower 48 (L48) states, which does not include Alaska or offshore production, reached a record in November 2024, allowing for a greater supply of crude oil to export. Increased production efficiency counteracted a decrease in the number of active oil rigs, resulting in L48 production increasing 3% last year. Unlike in the L48 states, production in Alaska and offshore in the Gulf of America decreased last year because of natural declines in both areas and because of disruptions to crude oil production resulting from above-average hurricane activity in 2024 in the Gulf.
Europe and the Asia and Oceania region remained the top regional destinations for U.S. crude oil exports. U.S. crude oil exports to Europe have grown significantly in recent years, particularly after Europe banned seaborne crude oil imports from Russia in late 2022.
The volume of U.S. crude oil exports to Europe also increased following S&P Global’s 2023 decision to include West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil in European crude oil benchmark Dated Brent.
For a second consecutive year, the Netherlands, home to a large crude oil storage and trading hub in Rotterdam, received more U.S. crude oil exports than any other country in 2024, averaging 825,000 b/d (32% growth from 2023). Overall, crude oil exports to Europe increased by 6% to 1.93 million b/d in 2024, with decreases in exports to Spain, France, and Italy outweighed by increases to Germany, the UK, and the Netherlands.
Despite China receiving the second-most U.S. crude oil in 2023, exports to China dropped by 53% in 2024 to 217,000 b/d. A net decline in transportation fuel demand in China, which led to a decrease in overall Chinese demand for imported crude oil, and increased crude oil imports from Malaysia and Russia decreased Chinese demand for U.S. crude oil.
U.S. exports to Asia overall decreased by 131,000 b/d to 1.58 million b/d as increased exports to South Korea, Singapore, and India were offset by the decrease in exports to China.
Recent Stories
21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets
Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation
Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds
Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan
UAE President receives US Congress delegation
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali Alblooshi wedding reception
Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied territories grave breach of Gene ..
Dubai Health signs MoU to establish UAE-India Friendship Hospital in Dubai
Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 conference
Egypt announces 3 new oil, gas discoveries
More Stories From Middle East
-
21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza56 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation2 hours ago
-
Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds2 hours ago
-
Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan2 hours ago
-
UAE President receives US Congress delegation3 hours ago
-
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University3 hours ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali Alblooshi wedding reception4 hours ago
-
Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied territories grave breach of Geneva Convention: UN4 hours ago
-
Dubai Health signs MoU to establish UAE-India Friendship Hospital in Dubai4 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 conference5 hours ago
-
Egypt announces 3 new oil, gas discoveries5 hours ago
-
Dubai WoodShow to open Monday with 781 exhibitors from over 50 countries5 hours ago