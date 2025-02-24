Open Menu

US Designats16 Entities, Vessels For Involvement In Iran’s Petroleum, Petrochemical Industry

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2025 | 11:45 PM

US designats16 entities, vessels for involvement in Iran’s petroleum, petrochemical industry

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) NEW YORK, 24th February, 2025 (WAM) – The U.S. Department of State today designated16 entities and vessels for their involvement in Iran’s petroleum and petrochemical industry.

Tammy Bruce, Department Spokesperson, said the Department of State and the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) are concurrently sanctioning a combined total of 22 persons and identifying 13 vessels as blocked property, across multiple jurisdictions, for their involvement in Iran’s oil industry.

‘’This network of illicit shipping facilitators obfuscates and deceives its role in loading and transporting Iranian oil for sale to buyers in Asia,'' she added.

Related Topics

U.S. Department Of State Iran Oil Sale New York February Industry Asia

Recent Stories

PTI responsible for damaging system: Afzal

PTI responsible for damaging system: Afzal

28 seconds ago
 Speakers for youth role to foster peace, social co ..

Speakers for youth role to foster peace, social cohesion

29 seconds ago
 DPM, Azerbaijan's PM discuss ties

DPM, Azerbaijan's PM discuss ties

3 minutes ago
 Faryal Talpur inquires about Sunjay Kumar

Faryal Talpur inquires about Sunjay Kumar

31 seconds ago
 Court issues arrest warrants for suspects in attac ..

Court issues arrest warrants for suspects in attack on Sindh House

32 seconds ago
 Apple says to invest $500 bn in US as Trump tariff ..

Apple says to invest $500 bn in US as Trump tariffs bite

5 minutes ago
Farmer’s house robbed twice in a month

Farmer’s house robbed twice in a month

5 minutes ago
 SC adjourns appeals against civilians trials in ar ..

SC adjourns appeals against civilians trials in army courts

5 minutes ago
 'Monster Hunter' on prowl for new audiences as lat ..

'Monster Hunter' on prowl for new audiences as latest game drops

5 minutes ago
 IHC achieves landmark growth in 2024, reinforcing ..

IHC achieves landmark growth in 2024, reinforcing Its position as global investm ..

16 minutes ago
 Division bench's order challenged in deputy regist ..

Division bench's order challenged in deputy registrar contempt case

5 minutes ago
 Apple says to invest $500 bn in US as Trump tariff ..

Apple says to invest $500 bn in US as Trump tariffs bite

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East