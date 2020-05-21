U.S. Embassy celebrates SEHA front line workers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2020) The United States Embassy in the Abu Dhabi has distributed Iftar meals to 275 of SEHA’s front line teams and health care professionals from Sheikh Khalifa Medical City.

Via video call, employees congregated to breakfast. Ambassador John Rakolta Jr. joined employees remotely to recognise and thank them for their continued and tireless efforts in the combat against the coronavirus.

Ambassador John Rakolta Jr. said, "The holy month of Ramadan is a time to reflect on our connections to each other through good deeds and charity. The selfless actions of healthcare workers at this time is deserving of our highest praise. We are grateful to them for their dedication to caring for others and for ensuring public health during the COVID-19 crisis. On behalf of the Embassy of the United States in the UAE, I wish them all Ramadan Mubarak.

"

Dr. Mariam Buti Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer of Sheikh Khalifa Medical City: "We would like to thank the U.S. Embassy for recognising our healthcare professionals and providing us with Iftar meals. Our frontline workers have been at the heart of the nation’s fight against the global pandemic and have made personal sacrifices as part of their national duty. This token of appreciation by the U.S Embassy is highly valued by the team."

Ali Al Obaidli, Group Chief Academic Affairs Officer, SEHA, said, "This year’s Ramadan has been like no other. Thank you to all COVID 19 caregivers from first responders, the frontline workers, the admin staff, the nurses, healthcare workers, and all of our SEHA staff members who are working tirelessly every day to make sure our community stays safe to get through the impact of the global COVID-19 outbreak."