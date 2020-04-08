U.S. envoy praises UAE leadership for crisis management and religious freedom

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2020) ABU DHABI, 8th April 2019 (WAM) – A top U.S. diplomat has expressed his admiration to the UAE leadership for its effective crisis management and upholding the values of religious freedom.

John Rakolta, the U.S. Ambassador to the UAE, said, "In recent weeks, we have witnessed a tremendous change in how we move, how we work, how we live. We have seen populations isolated and separated, causing understandable disruption, all in the interest of the greater good.

"At a moment like this, I would like to commend the Government of the United Arab Emirates for leading in this time of crisis, and for its close partnership with the United States of America, while it exemplifies its values as a beacon for religious freedom in the world," he said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

"As we approach a unique period that will see the Abrahamic faiths celebrate Passover, Easter, and Ramadan all within a short span of time, I would like to extend my admiration to the leadership of the United Arab Emirates as they expand the right of religious freedom," the ambassador affirmed.

He praised the recent announcement that Dubai would host the first temple to be built by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the middle East, saying, "It is a testament to the UAE’s commitment to religious freedom."

The temple will serve thousands of Latter-day Saints living in the Gulf, the broader Middle East, and Asia, Rakolta pointed out.

"The UAE’s acceptance of all religions continues to grow, and we commend them for their generous welcoming of all faiths. There is no better place in the region for this first temple than the UAE, where more than 200 nationalities live in peace and harmony together," the envoy stressed.

The presence of the temple in the Dubai District 2020 is an outstanding legacy for Expo 2020, he noted.

"As the world comes together for Expo, the community of faiths will continue to gather, thanks to the open spirit and warm embrace of the United Arab Emirates," the ambassador concluded.