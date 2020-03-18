UrduPoint.com
US Envoy To UAE Designated As Commissioner General Of US Pavilion At Expo 2020

US envoy to UAE designated as Commissioner General of US pavilion at Expo 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2020) The US Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates John Rakolta Jr has been designated Commissioner General of the US pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

As Commissioner-General, he will lead US participation and is responsible for oversight of the country pavilion, said the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The US Department of State is responsible for the country's participation in international expositions.

John Rakolta Jr. and Counsellor of the Department of State T.

Ulrich Brechbuhl officially inaugurated last week the construction of the US pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The ambassador said on the occasion, "The US pavilion will showcase how freedom and liberty of thought have enabled success and innovation for American entrepreneurs and innovators. We will share this message with the millions of visitors who will come to Dubai to attend Expo 2020, and we look forward to welcoming them to the pavilion of the United States of America."

