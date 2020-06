(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2020) The US late Monday recorded 425 coronavirus deaths within 24 hours, taking the country's death toll to over 120,000, according to data released by Johns Hopkins University.

The tracker also showed that 2.31 million people in the US have been infected so far, with 640,000 recoveries.