US Exempts Chinese Computers, Phones From Tariffs

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2025 | 01:45 AM

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2025) The United States announced on Saturday the exemption of computers and mobile phones imported from China from additional customs tariffs previously imposed by President Donald Trump.

According to a memorandum issued by US Customs and Border Protection, the exemption covers smartphones, routers, and selected laptop and desktop computers, sparing them from tariffs of up to 125 percent on Chinese imports.

This move marks the first sign of a softened stance by the US President toward China, following a series of escalatory measures, despite the recent 90-day postponement of harsher reciprocal tariffs on other countries.

US Customs and Border Protection referred all inquiries regarding the decision to the US International Trade Commission.

