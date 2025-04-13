US Exempts Chinese Computers, Phones From Tariffs
Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2025 | 01:45 AM
WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2025) The United States announced on Saturday the exemption of computers and mobile phones imported from China from additional customs tariffs previously imposed by President Donald Trump.
According to a memorandum issued by US Customs and Border Protection, the exemption covers smartphones, routers, and selected laptop and desktop computers, sparing them from tariffs of up to 125 percent on Chinese imports.
This move marks the first sign of a softened stance by the US President toward China, following a series of escalatory measures, despite the recent 90-day postponement of harsher reciprocal tariffs on other countries.
US Customs and Border Protection referred all inquiries regarding the decision to the US International Trade Commission.
Recent Stories
US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs
Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks
Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps
GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks
Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..
21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets
Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation
Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds
Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan
UAE President receives US Congress delegation
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University
More Stories From Middle East
-
US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs5 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks5 minutes ago
-
Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps35 minutes ago
-
GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks35 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Foreign Affairs to discus ..35 minutes ago
-
21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza2 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation2 hours ago
-
Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds3 hours ago
-
Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan3 hours ago
-
UAE President receives US Congress delegation4 hours ago
-
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University4 hours ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali Alblooshi wedding reception4 hours ago