U.S. Federal Reserve keeps rates steady

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2023) The U.S. Federal Reserve board decided, during its meeting, kept interest rates unchanged, after several consecutive hikes.

The decision means that the U.S. Central Bank's benchmark interest rate will remain within its current 5.00 – 5.25 percent range. This marks the first time that the Federal Reserve rules against raising the interest rates since 20th March, 2022.