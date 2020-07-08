UrduPoint.com
US Formally Announces Its Withdrawal From WHO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 11:30 AM

US formally announces its withdrawal from WHO

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2020) The United States announced on Tuesday its withdrawal from the World Health Organisation, WHO, after receiving notification of the decision by President Donald Trump, the UN Secretary-General Spokesman Stéphane Dujarric, said.

"The United States of America notified the Secretary-General, in his capacity as depositary of the 1946 Constitution of the World Health Organisation, of its withdrawal from the WHO, effective on 6th July 2021," Dujarric said in a statement.

He added that the US is a party to the World Health Organisation Constitution since 21st June, 1948.

The United States’ participation in the World Health Organisation was accepted by the World Health Assembly with certain conditions set out by the US for its eventual withdrawal from the WHO. "The said conditions include giving a one-year notice and fully meeting the payment of assessed financial obligations," the spokesman noted.

"The Secretary-General, in his capacity as depositary, is in the process of verifying with the World Health Organisation whether all the conditions for such withdrawal are met," he concluded.

