US guarantee on stopping Israeli annexation gives golden opportunity for Palestinians: Expert

By Binsal Abdulkader ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2020) The agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to normalise their diplomatic relations has given an excellent opportunity for Palestinians, thanks to the guarantee given by the Unites States, according to an Emirati expert.

"Israel has agreed to stop the annexation of Palestinian territories. As Americans have given their guarantee [to Israeli assurance] , of course, Palestinians can grab this opportunity and resume negotiations with Israel to find a permanent solution," said Dr. Ebtesam Al Ketbi, President of the Abu Dhabi-based Emirates Policy Centre, EPC, a key intendent think-tank in the middle East.

"If Palestinians are wise, they will use this. Otherwise there was no other opportunity to stop the Israeli annexation and resume negotiations for two-state solution," she explained.

"Which other development [or agreement] has given such an opportunity for Palestinians in recent history?" Al Ketbi asked.

However, she has noticed that some countries with some vested interests are using their media machinery against the UAE.

"They try to forget the fact that the UAE is not the first Arab country that made diplomatic relations with Israel," she pointed out.

Moreover, the countries opposing this deal are also hiding the fact that they had already made covert and overt relations with Israel, said the academic who has been providing decision makers in the UAE and the Gulf region with a complete and in-depth analyses of current events and developments.

Both Israel and the Arab countries can mutually benefit from the cooperation in advanced technology and related areas. "Arab nations have to be realistic to maximise their benefits out of this agreement," Al Ketbi suggested.

Both parties can work together in many fields, especially in medicine, civilian nuclear energy, she said The joint statement revealed that the UAE and Israel would immediately expand and accelerate cooperation regarding the treatment of and the development of a vaccine for the coronavirus.