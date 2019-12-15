UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US-India Business Council Supports Abu Dhabi Energy Conclave

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 02:00 PM

US-India Business Council supports Abu Dhabi energy conclave

By Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2019) The US-India business Council, USIBC, has announced its support for the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum to be held in Abu Dhabi next month. This will bring India into the ambit of the premier international gathering of government, industry and thought leaders in the sphere of energy for the fourth year in a row.

With this announcement, India will also be associating itself in a new role with the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, ADSW, a global platform for accelerating the world’s sustainable development. Simultaneously, US-Bangladesh Working Group, a sister organisation of the USIBC, also proclaimed its support for the Abu Dhabi conclave.

Three Indian speakers have so far confirmed their participation in this important conference on the geopolitics of energy transformation that will set the energy agenda for the year and examine the geo-economic implications of a changing energy system.

The speakers with India connections, who have so far confirmed attendance are Amit Bhandari, Fellow, Energy and Environment Studies Programme, Gateway House, a leading think tank in Mumbai; Arunabha Ghosh, a member of the Environment Pollution Control Authority for India’s National Capital Region and an architect of the International Solar Alliance; and Nandita Parshad, Managing Director of the Sustainable Infrastructure Group at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

More speakers from India are expected to be added to the list. From Bangladesh, a distinguished speaker will be Tawfiq-e Elahi Chowdhury, Energy Adviser to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

This will be the fourth edition of the annual Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum.

The USIBC said, "The 2020 forum will emphasise South and South East Asia as a growing energy demand centre and focus on three key themes: the role of the oil and gas industry in the energy transition, financing the future of energy and interconnections in a new era of geopolitics."

The USIBC was created in 1975 at the initiative of the US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and has since become the Primary vehicle to promote and foster trade and economic ties between the US and India, and occasionally with third countries, as in this case with the UAE. It has offices in New Delhi and in Washington.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Bangladesh Business Washington UAE Abu Dhabi Oil Vehicle Bank New Delhi Tank Gas 2020 From Government Industry Asia

Recent Stories

Sharjah Women’s Sports Foundation to organise wi ..

21 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award organises Arab-Russian Cul ..

1 hour ago

ZHO announces &#039;Bee The Change - London 2020 G ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Blood donors deserve a big hearty salut ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 15, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.