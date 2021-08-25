(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2021) Ethan Goldrich, US Chargé d'Affaires, has said that the US is extremely grateful to the UAE for coordinating the safe transit out of Afghanistan of thousands of US citizens, SIV applicants and their families, vulnerable Afghans, and third-country nationals, describing it as a highly complex global effort.

Goldrich added that this massive undertaking would not be possible without the tireless commitment of the two countries to their close cooperation.

With regard to the UAE's decision to host 5,000 Afghan citizens temporarily before they depart to third countries, the US diplomat said that the United States is grateful to the United Arab Emirates for its humanitarian efforts and its gracious offer to facilitate the safe transit of US citizens, embassy personnel, and foreign nationals evacuated from Kabul to third countries.

He added, "Together, the UAE and US have quickly stood up a transit hub and processing centre in Abu Dhabi from where individuals undergo health and security screenings before continuing to the US or another country.

"Emirati immigration officials are working side-by-side with our Consular and Customs and Border Patrol officers to make this happen, efficiently and safely, 24 hours a day. We are proud to partner with them in our shared support for these Afghan travelers. We commend the UAE on the care and compassion they have shown. We are moved by this display of Emirati hospitality and friendship."

The US Chargé d'Affaires lauded the UAE's humanitarian initiatives to extend a helping hand to needy and affected people across the world, noting that difficult problems demand partnership and that the current cooperation to facilitate the safe transit of travelers evacuated from Afghanistan is emblematic of the UAE’s enduring commitment to confronting global challenges.

He concluded by saying, "We have more work to do as a global community, but the UAE contribution is essential."