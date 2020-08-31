UrduPoint.com
US-Israeli Delegation Arrives In UAE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 05:15 PM

US-Israeli delegation arrives in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2020) A US-Israeli delegation, led by Jared Kushner, Senior Adviser to US President Donald Trump, arrived at the presidential airport in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The delegation left this morning on board the first Israeli commercial plane - on which the word "peace" printed in Arabic, English and Hebrew above a cockpit window - to land in the UAE.

