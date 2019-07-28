UrduPoint.com
US Mission Mourns Death Of Former Diplomat Paul R. Malik

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 02:00 PM

US mission mourns death of former diplomat Paul R. Malik

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2019) The US Mission to the UAE is mourning the recent death of Paul R. Malik, former US Consul General in Dubai.

Paul passed away peacefully in Washington, DC, with family by his side, after a prolonged illness, said a press release issued by the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Paul R. Malik was the US Consul General in Dubai from 2015 to 2018. Most recently, Malik was the Charge d’Affaires at the US Embassy in Amman, Jordan.

In Dubai, Paul was widely admired for his expertise in the region and his active presence throughout the city. The current American Consul General, Philip Frayne, said, "Nearly every person I have met over the last year in Dubai and the northern emirates has told me what a good friend Paul was to them."

Malik was a career member of the US Senior Foreign Service, having served for 23 years in the middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

Prior to becoming Consul General in Dubai, he worked as the Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Muscat, Oman. He also had postings at American embassies in Lebanon, Greece, Jordan, Ireland, Morocco and Tunisia, in addition to multiple assignments in Washington.

Malik held a B.A. from Swarthmore College and pursued graduate studies at Georgetown University. He spoke Arabic, French, and Greek.

He will be remembered in the UAE for tirelessly working to promote increased cooperation between the US and UAE, and for deepening cultural ties between the two countries.

A book of condolences will be available for guests at the US Consulate General on Tuesday, July 30th, and Wednesday, July 31st, 2019, from 10 AM to 2 PM, said the press release.

