U.S. Natural Gas Consumption Set New Winter, Summer Monthly Records In 2024: EIA
Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2025 | 10:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2025) WASHINGTON, 31st March, 2025 (WAM) – In 2024, U.S. natural gas consumption averaged a record 90.3 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) and set new winter and summer monthly records in January and July, according to data released by Natural Gas Monthly of the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).
Overall, U.S. consumption last year increased 1% (0.9 Bcf/d) from 2023. In January, natural gas consumption was up 12% (12.5 Bcf/d) compared with January 2023 consumption, and in July, consumption increased by 3% (2.5 Bcf/d) compared with July 2023, the monthly report noted.
Weather has a significant effect on natural gas consumption patterns. Natural gas consumption peaks in the United States in both the winter and summer.
In winter, the most natural gas is consumed in January or February, when demand for space heating in the residential and commercial sectors peaks. In the summer, electricity generation increases in July and August to meet air-conditioning demand, driving more natural gas consumption.
It said annual consumption in the combined residential and commercial sectors declined by an average of 2% (0.4 Bcf/d) last year compared with 2023, despite a cold January that resulted in record-high natural gas consumption in these sectors. Natural gas consumed in the industrial sector held steady from the year before, while consumption in the electric power sector, which accounted for 41% of U.S. natural gas consumption in 2024, increased by 4% (1.6 Bcf/d).
