UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Official Praises UAE For Outstanding Organisation Of IDEX 2021

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 03:00 PM

US official praises UAE for outstanding organisation of IDEX 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2021) Sean Murphy, Chargé d’Affaires at the United States Embassy in Abu Dhabi, has affirmed that the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America enjoy a decades-old strategic partnership.

On the sideline of his participation at IDEX 2021, Murphy told Emirates news Agency (WAM) that, "We are grateful to the government of the UAE for hosting this global event," adding that IDEX 2021 was a challenge in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We thank the UAE for the distinguished organisation that we see today," he added.

The US official stated, "The pioneering organisational efforts that we see today in terms of applying all precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of the participants made it extremely safe for everyone to attend this special event."

He explained that IDEX is the only exhibition of its kind in the middle East and North Africa region, which constitutes an ideal opportunity for the US to strengthen its relations with many friendly countries.

Murphy mentioned that there is a distinguished participation of many American companies in IDEX 2021, adding that "we are grateful for the efforts they made for their participation in this event and their eagerness to be present in it."

He pointed out that the volume of trade exchange between the UAE and the US reached nearly US$24 billion in 2019 and witnessed growth during the past year. He also stressed that the UAE-US relationship enjoys a strategic partnership that started since the founding of the UAE.

He added that the cooperation between the two countries includes many areas such as defence, trade and security.

Murphy also congratulated the UAE on the remarkable achievement it had recently made with the successful arrival of the Hope Probe into its orbit around Mars. He praised the American-Emirati partnership in the space sector, such as NASA, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, and the UAE Space Agency.

Related Topics

Africa Exchange UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid United States United Arab Emirates Middle East 2019 Event All Government Billion

Recent Stories

Japan-UAE cooperation can establish hydrogen, ammo ..

5 minutes ago

Texas Bans Cutting Off Power for Bill Debts Amid L ..

22 minutes ago

Pandemic used as 'pretext' to crush dissent: UN ch ..

26 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $61.30 a barrel ..

35 minutes ago

Islamabad Bulls wins Kashmir Solidarity basketball ..

26 minutes ago

UN chief demands immediate halt to Myanmar 'repres ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.