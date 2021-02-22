US official praises UAE for outstanding organisation of IDEX 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2021) Sean Murphy, Chargé d’Affaires at the United States Embassy in Abu Dhabi, has affirmed that the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America enjoy a decades-old strategic partnership.

On the sideline of his participation at IDEX 2021, Murphy told Emirates news Agency (WAM) that, "We are grateful to the government of the UAE for hosting this global event," adding that IDEX 2021 was a challenge in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We thank the UAE for the distinguished organisation that we see today," he added.

The US official stated, "The pioneering organisational efforts that we see today in terms of applying all precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of the participants made it extremely safe for everyone to attend this special event."

He explained that IDEX is the only exhibition of its kind in the middle East and North Africa region, which constitutes an ideal opportunity for the US to strengthen its relations with many friendly countries.

Murphy mentioned that there is a distinguished participation of many American companies in IDEX 2021, adding that "we are grateful for the efforts they made for their participation in this event and their eagerness to be present in it."

He pointed out that the volume of trade exchange between the UAE and the US reached nearly US$24 billion in 2019 and witnessed growth during the past year. He also stressed that the UAE-US relationship enjoys a strategic partnership that started since the founding of the UAE.

He added that the cooperation between the two countries includes many areas such as defence, trade and security.

Murphy also congratulated the UAE on the remarkable achievement it had recently made with the successful arrival of the Hope Probe into its orbit around Mars. He praised the American-Emirati partnership in the space sector, such as NASA, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, and the UAE Space Agency.