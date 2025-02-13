US Opposes Any Plan To Annex Ukraine To NATO
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 01:45 AM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth announced his country’s opposition to any plan to annex Ukraine to NATO.
Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting with the Ukrainian Contact Group in Brussels, Hegseth confirmed that Washington will not deploy troops to Ukraine under any peace agreement with Russia.
He stated that restoring Kyiv’s full territorial integrity or Ukraine joining NATO are not realistic objectives. “To be clear, as part of any security guarantee, there will be no American troops deployed in Ukraine,” he added.
The US defence chief said that any peace process "must begin with the acknowledgment that returning to Ukraine’s pre-2014 borders is an unrealistic goal," despite both Washington and Europe wanting a sovereign and prosperous Ukraine.
He warned that "the United States does not believe Ukraine’s NATO membership is a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement" and urged allies to increase their military spending. He said Washington expects more from its allies.
Hegseth added, "Protecting European security should be a must for European members of NATO," and stressed that Europe must contribute the vast majority of future lethal and non-lethal assistance to Ukraine. He also warned that Washington would not accept what it sees as an “unbalanced” burden-sharing within the transatlantic alliance.
He concluded that the United States remains committed to NATO and its defence partnership with Europe but will no longer tolerate an imbalanced relationship that encourages dependency.
Recent Stories
Coalition talks collapse between Austria's Freedom, People's parties
US opposes any plan to annex Ukraine to NATO
Egyptian President, Jordanian King stress need for Gaza ceasefire, reconstructio ..
WGS: Office of Developmental Affairs stresses importance of global cooperation i ..
EU Commission to focus on economy, security in 2025 agenda
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with CEO of Schneider Electric
UAE home to GCC region’s most diversified economy, reveals Global Economic Div ..
Zayed International Airport secures 3 Pearl Estidama rating in construction
Modon Holding reports net profit of AED9.4 billion in 2024
Sharjah Ruler attends launch of 22nd Sharjah Heritage Days
WGS: Future of Education Forum redesigns learning models in digital age
'Palestinian people deserve to have state that they’ve been promised for decad ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Coalition talks collapse between Austria's Freedom, People's parties30 seconds ago
-
US opposes any plan to annex Ukraine to NATO36 seconds ago
-
Egyptian President, Jordanian King stress need for Gaza ceasefire, reconstruction without displaceme ..1 minute ago
-
WGS: Office of Developmental Affairs stresses importance of global cooperation in humanitarian work16 minutes ago
-
EU Commission to focus on economy, security in 2025 agenda16 minutes ago
-
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with CEO of Schneider Electric46 minutes ago
-
UAE home to GCC region’s most diversified economy, reveals Global Economic Diversification Index 2 ..46 minutes ago
-
Zayed International Airport secures 3 Pearl Estidama rating in construction46 minutes ago
-
Modon Holding reports net profit of AED9.4 billion in 20241 hour ago
-
Sharjah Ruler attends launch of 22nd Sharjah Heritage Days1 hour ago
-
WGS: Future of Education Forum redesigns learning models in digital age1 hour ago
-
'Palestinian people deserve to have state that they’ve been promised for decades': Boris Johnson2 hours ago