US Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai completes substantial construction

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2020) The US Mission to the UAE Wednesday announced the completion of substantial construction of the US Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

US Ambassador to the UAE and Commissioner General of the US Pavilion, John Rakolta Jr., and Counselor of the US Department of State T. Ulrich Brechbühl presided over the pavilion handover ceremony.

"The UAE is one of the best partners of the US. This partnership is distinguished by diversity and comprehensiveness, as it includes various fields from security and defense to culture, business, investment and trade," the ambassador told the Emirates news Agency (WAM).

The completion of construction is an important milestone, underscoring the commitment of the United States to participate in Expo 2020 Dubai – the next World’s Fair, according to a press statement by the US Mission in the UAE.

A major exhibition installation will occur in early 2021, and final finishing will take place over the summer, so that the US Pavilion will be ready to open on Expo 2020’s opening day, October 1, 2021.

Working with global design and production partner Thinkwell Group, the US Pavilion will present a unique experience for visitors, celebrating American values and culture with the theme, "Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of the Future.

" Guests will learn how innovation and creativity thrive in an environment powered by American freedoms.

"Our state-of-the-art exhibition will recognise how US leadership in the space sector is charging forward to make space accessible to all. The US Pavilion is proud to feature the tallest item on Expo 2020 grounds of any country pavilion: a one-to-one scale replica of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. At 14 stories tall, Falcon 9 is the first orbital class rocket capable of re-flight. Falcon 9 is the most-flown operational rocket in the United States, overtaking expendable rockets that launched for decades," reads the statement.

"As the first World’s Fair to be hosted in the middle East, Expo 2020 Dubai will draw visitors from around the region to take part in six months of extraordinary programming and business engagement opportunities. Through our nonprofit partner Global Ties US, the US Pavilion is actively recruiting cultural performers and speakers to appear at the pavilion, along with bilingual Americans to serve as youth ambassadors and pavilion guides."