UrduPoint.com

US President Thanks UAE For Facilitating Evacuation Operations In Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 02:45 PM

US President thanks UAE for facilitating evacuation operations in Afghanistan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, last night received a phone call from President Joe Biden of the United States of America, during which President Biden thanked the UAE and its leadership for their support in helping evacuate American diplomats and nationals from Afghanistan, as well as nationals of allies countries and Afghans who hold visas from these countries.

"We highly appreciate the UAE's humanitarian efforts in facilitating the safe transit of American citizens, embassies' employees and foreigners who were evacuated from Kabul on their way to a third country," said President Biden, adding that this stance represents the strong and everlasting partnership between the UAE and the US.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and the US President also exchanged views on a number of regional and international developments and issues of common interest.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul UAE Abu Dhabi United States From

Recent Stories

New procedures announced for combating COVID-19 pa ..

New procedures announced for combating COVID-19 pandemic in federal entities

45 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 211.4 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 211.4 million

2 hours ago
 India announces 30,948 COVID-19 cases

India announces 30,948 COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago
 Australia&#039;s lockdown to remain after announci ..

Australia&#039;s lockdown to remain after announcing 914 cases

4 hours ago
 China reports 32 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

China reports 32 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

4 hours ago
 Local Press: Golden Visa to recognise those who sh ..

Local Press: Golden Visa to recognise those who share UAE’s humanitarian visio ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.